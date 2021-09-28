SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Lawmakers in Santa Rosa are proposing city-sanctioned sideshows in hopes it will stop the violence too often breaks out as drivers burn fuel and rubber, performing daring donuts and other feats. Often spectators get hurt.
Councilmember Eddie Alvarez has come up with a plan that calls for creating a venue for sideshows where drivers can do tricks in a safe controlled environment.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Homicide Suspect Hours After Fatal Shooting
Thousands of young people gather at sideshows across the Bay Area.READ MORE: State Sen. Wiener's Recovery Incentives Act Would Pay Meth Addicts to Stay Sober
Police in Santa Rosa are against the idea and say they are often too large to control or stop. In recent weeks, 2 girls were stabbed at a sideshow Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, in Santa Rosa. TMORE NEWS: Homeowners Angry As Rebuild Of Homes Lost To CZU Complex Fire Delayed By Santa Cruz County Rules
Alvarez insists the plan could be a great to involve youth in government and policy-making.