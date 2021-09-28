SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose lawmakers voted to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products.
In a unanimous vote, city council members voted to end all sales of flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. There will be a second vote to finalize the ban.
In a statement, Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids lauded the move.
"The Councilâ€™s action will crack down on the tobacco industryâ€™s most pernicious tactic for luring and addicting kids â€" the marketing of flavored products," said Myers. "And it will help end the industryâ€™s predatory targeting of Black communities with menthol cigarettes â€" a form of institutional racism that has taken a devastating toll on Black lives and health, is a major cause of health disparities, and must be stopped once and for all."
If finalized, San Jose will become the largest city in the U.S. to ban the sale of such products.