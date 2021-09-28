SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — World champion gymnast Simone Biles will be taking the stage along with her all-star teammates at Chase Center Tuesday as part of the Gold Over America Tour.

She’s also opening up about the highs and lows at the Olympics and the pressure on athletes.

“I’m having these mental blocks in the gym recently,” she said in a trailer for her two-part finale in her Facebook Watch docuseries premiering Monday.

Biles pulled out of Olympic competitions to focus on her mental health. She said she struggled from the “twisties” – a frightening state of disassociation, which can lead to serious injury.

In a newly published interview with New York Magazine, she said being a survivor of sexual abuse took its toll.

“I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was too much. But I was not going to let him take something I’ve worked for since I was 6 years old. I wasn’t going to let him take that joy away from me. So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me.”

Sitting alongside her teammate Jordan Chiles, she recently shared advice for other aspiring athletes with KPIX 5 sports anchor Vern Glenn.

“I would say speak up for what you believe in take care of your mind and body, your soul, your health and I feel like we struggle along the road of doing that because us as athletes we kind of want to figure out everything out on our own, and we don’t want to ask for help,” said Biles.

“I think it’s great for women’s sports across the board, especially those that are afraid to step up and say something on their behalf. everyday women are more empowered by what they have,” said Glenn.

Biles’ courage and resilience has resonated beyond the world of gymnastics.

“I’m a big runner and I think there’s a lot of mental health that goes into everything around it, so seeing someone especially a woman stand up in that way is very cool to see and respectful,” said Leah Webster, a resident of San Francisco.

Biles and the Gold Over America tour will be at Chase Center on September 29 and Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on September 29.