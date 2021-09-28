SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A state lawmaker from San Francisco is proposing a radically different approach to address meth addiction by making California the first state to pay people to get and stay sober.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) introduced Senate Bill 110 — also known as the Recovery Incentives Act — passed both the Assembly and the Senate with bipartisan and unanimous support earlier this month.

The legislation legalizes the substance use disorder treatment known as “contingency management” and authorizes Medi-Cal to cover it.

The program would allow meth addicts to enter treatment for their addiction and get tested regularly. For each clean test, that person would be given a payment as incentive. After several months of treatment, that could total hundreds of dollars.

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs SB 110 into law, taxpayer dollars would be used through Medicaid.

Wiener appeared in San Francisco with Mayor London Breed on Tuesday, to announce $4.2 million in state funding obtained for a San Francisco meth sobering center. He also called on Newsom to sign the bill.

“Although we have big problems with heroin and fentanyl, meth is a significant part of the mix in terms of our addiction, overdose, and overdose death problems in San Francisco,” Weiner said.

The California Health Benefits Review Program, which independently analyzes proposals in the state legislature, says there is “clear and convincing evidence” the treatment works during the program.

However, the same research also shows the effect doesn’t last beyond six months after treatment ends.

Wiener has been responsible for a number of progressive bills pushing for different approaches to drug rehabilitation and decriminalization.

SB519, a bill that would decriminalize the possession of certain psychedelic drugs, became a two-year bill last month, keeping it alive so it can be voted on next year.

The bill would decriminalize possession of psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”), psilocyn, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), Lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”), Dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), mescaline (excluding peyote), and ibogaine. The bill does not decriminalize the sale of psychedelics or providing them to anyone under the age of 21.

The bill is similar to ordinances passed in Washington, D.C., Oakland, and Santa Cruz.

Wiener also backed a bill that would give opioid users a place to inject drugs in supervised settings. It also was pushed back until 2022 last July.