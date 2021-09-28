Eviction MoratoriumEverything You Need To Know About State's Eviction Moratorium Ending
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire 1,000 people to fill various jobs throughout the Bay Area.

The service will host a hiring event in Richmond on Saturday to help applicants create and submit applications online. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilltop Carrier Annex, 4180 Lakeside Drive.

Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usps-free-hiring-event-richmond-post-office-tickets-168454015495.
People can also apply on their own at http://www.usps.com/careers.

Current openings exist in Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Sacramento and Yolo counties and in the Stockton, Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas for the following positions:

  • Mail Processing: clerks and mail handlers
  • Delivery: city and rural carriers
  • Transportation: tractor-trailer drivers
  • Maintenance: mechanics, laborer custodians and automotive technicians
Postal employees working the job fair will adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, and mask and social distancing protocols are required for all attendees.

 

