SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The U.S. Postal Service intends to hire 1,000 people to fill various jobs throughout the Bay Area.
The service will host a hiring event in Richmond on Saturday to help applicants create and submit applications online. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilltop Carrier Annex, 4180 Lakeside Drive.
Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usps-free-hiring-event-richmond-post-office-tickets-168454015495.
People can also apply on their own at http://www.usps.com/careers.
Current openings exist in Contra Costa, Alameda, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Sacramento and Yolo counties and in the Stockton, Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas for the following positions:
- Mail Processing: clerks and mail handlers
- Delivery: city and rural carriers
- Transportation: tractor-trailer drivers
- Maintenance: mechanics, laborer custodians and automotive technicians
Postal employees working the job fair will adhere to social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, and mask and social distancing protocols are required for all attendees.
