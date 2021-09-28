CONCORD (BCN) — A 72-year-old Union City woman fatally struck by a vehicle in a Concord on Monday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Evangelina Marquez.
Officers responded at 7:22 a.m. Monday to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and collision on Concord Boulevard near Denkinger Road.
Marquez was crossing Concord Boulevard when a vehicle traveling west struck her. She was taken to a hospital and died there, according to Concord police.
The vehicle's driver, a 69-year-old man, stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Traffic Officer Parsley at (925) 603-5963.
