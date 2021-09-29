PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A man was found dead aboard a BART train Tuesday and police believe the death was due to a drug overdose.
The train was headed from Antioch to San Francisco International Airport and was held at Pleasant Hill station at about 8:49 p.m. when the man was discovered unresponsive aboard the train, according to BART police.
Officers arrived and administered two doses of naloxone to counteract the suspected opioid overdose, but there was no response, police said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
There was no foul play suspected, police said. The man’s identity was withheld.