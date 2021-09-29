EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A man walking on Interstate Highway 80 near the Richmond Parkway was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.
The incident happened along westbound I-80 just east of the Richmond Parkway in the Tara Hills/El Sobrante area. At around 8:54 p.m., CHP units responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a vehicle versus a pedestrian.READ MORE: UPDATE: Eastbound Lanes of Hwy 24 Reopen in Orinda After Police Arrest Carjacking Suspects
When officers arrived to find an adult male pedestrian lying on the roadway. The pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire department personnel, the CHP said.
The investigation determined a Toyota heading west on I-80 in the number 2 lane when the driver saw a pedestrian walking in the lane ahead. The driver swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian but was unable to.READ MORE: UPDATE: Teen Killed in Horrific San Jose Crash Identified
After the collision, the driver pulled over and cooperated with CHP officers who arrived. The Toyota driver was not found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the CHP said. It was not yet determined whether the pedestrian was under the influence at the time of the collision.
The pedestrian’s identity was to be confirmed by the Contra Costa County Coronerâ€™s Office.MORE NEWS: YouTube Boots Anti-Vaccine Accounts With Large Followings In Misinformation Crackdown
Anyone with information about the collision was urged to contact the Oakland area CHP office at (510) 457-2875.