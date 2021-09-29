MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – A Mountain View man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and police said he attacked an acquaintance at her apartment on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of California Street around 8 p.m. after a caller reported a possible domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. Police said the caller told dispatchers that the man yelled, “I’m going to kill you.”

Dispatchers also received a call from the victim, who said that the man had strangled her and took her phone before leaving.

The victim also told investigators that she was sleeping when she awoke to the suspect in her home. After telling the suspect to leave, he returned a short time later, chased her back into the apartment and attacked her.

Police said it was not a random attack and that the victim and suspect knew each other but were not in a relationship.

A search of the area was conducted. Police said a man matching the description of the suspect was found at the San Antonio Caltrain Station several blocks away. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mohammed Rezaee was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, residential burglary and criminal threats.

According to jail records, Rezaee remains in custody without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.