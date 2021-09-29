SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As San Francisco Giants prepare to head into the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the team no longer has to worry about a strike by Oracle Park concession workers during the post-season.
Early Wednesday morning, union leaders announced they have tentatively reached an agreement with the park concessionaire — Bon AppÃ©tit — that includes COVID hazard pay for games played in 2020 and 2021.READ MORE: One Dead, Three Injured In Horrific San Jose Crash
“This deal will help us be safer on the job, support our families in the Bay Area, get medical care without worrying about the bill, and retire with dignity,” said Deborah Torrano, a suite attendant at Oracle Park and union negotiating committee member. “We were ready to strike, and now our lives will change.â€READ MORE: United Airlines Begins Terminating Hundreds Of Unvaccinated Employees
The union will hold a ratification meeting on Thursday to finalize the deal which runs through March 2024.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Woman Accused of Starting Fawn Fire Was Attempting To Boil Bear Urine to Drink
The new deal includes:
- A commitment to enforce mask requirements and other COVID safety rules
- Hazard pay bonus of $1.50/hour for games worked in 2020 and 2021 seasons.
- Affordable family health care, including platinum medical, dental, and vision insurance. No cost for individuals. Low cost per month to cover an unlimited number of dependents. Eligibility threshold lowered.
- Immediate wage increases of $3/hour. Total wage increases of $7/hour by 2024.
- Increased pension benefits for both full-time and seasonal workers.
â€œMy team and I are pleased that contract negotiations proceeded to a successful conclusion,â€ said Fedele Bauccio, CEO of Bon AppÃ©tit, said in aa news release. â€œAs a company, we have always strived to offer the best possible work environment and benefits for our employees and to work collaboratively with union representatives. I am glad that Oracle Park will continue to be a desirable workplace for our employees.â€