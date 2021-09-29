DUBLIN (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged the warden at an all-women’s federal correctional facility in Dublin with sexually abusing an inmate.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds’ office 54-year-old Ray Garcia of Merced appeared in court Wednesday after being charged with one count of sexual abuse of a ward. Garcia is the warden at the Bureau of Prison Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin), a minimum-security facility.

Prosecutors said Garcia was an associate warden when he attacked one of the inmates on multiple occasions. Garcia also allegedly photographed the inmate naked in her cell and asked the victim and another inmate to strip naked for him.

The complaint also alleges that Garcia deterred the victim from coming forward. “Garcia told the victim that he was ‘close friends’ with the individual responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct by inmates and told the victim that he could not be fired,” Hinds’ office said in a statement.

Investigators said they also found hundreds of sexually graphic photos on Garcia’s work-issued phone and personal computer.

According to prosecutors, Garcia received training regarding inappropriate relationships with inmate and directed training on the Prison Rape Elimination Act, a 2003 law aimed at deterring sexual assault of prisoners.

Prosecutors said Garcia was placed on administrative leave in July due to the investigation.

Garcia is the second FCI Dublin employee this year to face sexual abuse charges. In June, former guard Ross Klinger was charged after he allegedly coerced two inmates into sexual activity and told them that he wanted to father their children and marry them.

If convicted, prosecutors said Garcia faces up to 15 years in prison, three-years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Garcia’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 12.