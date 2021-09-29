SAN RAMON (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Wednesday afternoon said people should avoid Bollinger Canyon Road north of Crow Canyon Road until at least 5:30 p.m. due to a vegetation fire.
The road is closed at 18800 Bollinger Canyon Road, police said in an alert shortly after 4:15 p.m. Fire units were at the scene.
San Ramon Valley Fire tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the forward progress of the vegetation fire had been stopped.
Firefighters are onscene of a Vegetation Fire in the 18500 block of Bollinger Canyon Road. Forward progress 🔥 has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/ifDz8QJoCe
— San Ramon Valley Fire (@srvfire) September 29, 2021