SAN RAMON (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Wednesday afternoon said people should avoid Bollinger Canyon Road north of Crow Canyon Road until at least 5:30 p.m. due to a vegetation fire.

The road is closed at 18800 Bollinger Canyon Road, police said in an alert shortly after 4:15 p.m. Fire units were at the scene.

San Ramon Valley Fire tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the forward progress of the vegetation fire had been stopped.

 