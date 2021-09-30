EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Three suspected Starbucks robbery suspects were in custody early Thursday after they led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a wild pursuit that included forcing drivers to quickly verve to safety while fleeing the wrong way on the Bay Bridge approach.

Investigators said the incident began around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday when Hercules officers responded to reports of a man running out of a Starbucks on Willow Ave. with a trash bag full of money from the cash registers.

The suspect, described as a thin, Black man wearing dark clothing, had asked the Starbucks manager for the money from the registers and the safe. Witnesses said a firearm fell from his waistband as he placed cash in the bag and he was communicating with someone via radio.

Unable to access the safe, police said, the suspect fled and got into a 2006 gray BMW, which drove off towards 1-80 eastbound.

An officer spotted the BMW near the Carquinez bridge and followed it through Vallejo until more officers arrived.

Officers tried to flag down the BMW at a traffic enforcement stop, but the car did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued toward the Columbus Parkway exit in Vallejo and back on 1-80 westbound. California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit in Richmond with a CHP helicopter overhead.

The three occupants of the BMW exited the freeway in Emeryville and bailed on foot near Hollis Street. The suspects were located — one who was cornered on the front steps of an Emeryville home — taken into custody and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask for anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Darin Tellez at (510) 799-8256 Detective Greg Sanchez at (510) 799-8274.