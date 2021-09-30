SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting near a trail and a homeless encampment along Coyote Creek.

San Jose Police said Ricardo Miranda has been booked into jail for homicide.

Officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a body discovered near a creek trail in the area of Remillard Court and Story Road on the north side of Kelley Park.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a male with fatal gunshot wounds. He was declared at the scene and believed to have been a resident of a local homeless encampment.

During the course of the investigation, Miranda was identified as the primary suspect. He was located and arrested in San José on Tuesday.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.

He was San Jose’s 28th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hamblin #3600 or Detective Valosek #4245 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.