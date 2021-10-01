CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — An apartment fire displaced 16 people including 10 children early Friday afternoon in unincorporated Castro Valley, Alameda County fire officials said.
Crews were dispatched at 12:26 p.m. to Redwood Court after firefighters received reports of a residential fire.
When the crews arrived, they upgraded the report to a working structure fire because flames were coming from the second floor of the four-unit building, according to fire officials.
At 12:26 PM, ACFD crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire on Redwood Court in Castro Valley. Upon arrival, crews upgraded the fire to a working structure fire due to heavy fire coming from the 2nd floor of the four unit apartment building. Crews knocked down the… pic.twitter.com/NZqX9zaJuH
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 1, 2021
Crews prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby trees and knocked it down in 25 minutes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Personnel with the American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents, which made up four families.
