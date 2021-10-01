KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

EAT: The Matheson

Chef Dustin Valette invites you for lunch or dinner at his new 4 story culinary home overlooking the town square in downtown Healdsburg. The menu reflects the bounty of the region in both the fine dining room downstairs and the more casual setting on the rooftop. There is also a sushi counter so you can get you sashimi fix as the chef preps before you. My tip – head to the rooftop for the caviar experience and the tasty pizzas. The MATHESON boasts an impressive wine list and knockout cocktails to boot. Congrats Chef – see you in Healdsburg soon.

https://www.thematheson.com

MOVIE: Venom2

VENOM 2 – let there be carnage plays out in the city by the bay. Tom Hardy resumes the lead role – as VENOM or Eddie Brock, crusading San Francisco reporter, is basically where we left him in the last film: His career has rebounded, his relationship with onetime fiancée Anne (Michelle Williams) is still dead, and he’s got a killer inside him. His body hosts a symbiotic alien, Venom, who can either lurk invisibly and growl at Eddie in a voice only he can hear, or turn Eddie into a slithery giant with tentacles, fangs and superhuman strength. Fans will not be disappointed. Venom2 now playing in Bay Area theatres.

https://www.venom.movie

COMEDY: Bianca Del Rio

Friday Palace of Fine Arts, SF

Saturday Luther Burbank, Santa Rosa

Sunday Warfield, SF

Bianca Del Rio brings her unsanitized show to San Francisco and Santa Rosa this weekend. Get your vaccinations and cocktails because everyone’s favorite “clown in a gown,” Bianca Del Rio, is returning to the stage with her new comedy tour “Unsanitized”! She’s vaxxed; she’s waxed, and she has more attitude than ever. The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca is just getting started. If you survived COVID-19, you’ll survive BIANCA-21.

https://www.thebiancadelrio.com

FAMILY FUN: Farmer John Pumkin Farm

Daily 10am – 7pm

Farmer John’s beloved farm on the coast is the spot to be for the whole family this pumpkin season. The farm is under new ownership but still expect to see Farmer John on hand now and then. See you in Half Moon Bay, home to the world’s biggest & most delish pumpkins. Admission is FREE. More at Farmer John’s Pumpkins dot com.

http://www.farmerjohnspumpkins.com