SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A San Mateo man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography, authorities said.
According to Northern California Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, 25-year-old Adrian Kyle Benjamin was sentenced to 135 months in prison.
In his plea agreement, Benjamin admitted that he enticed at least four teen girls to make and send sexually explicit photos and victims to him. According to prosecutors, the victims ranged in age from 13 to 17-years-old and were from Washington state, Texas, Australia and Canada.
Prosecutors said Benjamin also attempted to entice at least two other teens in California and Connecticut to send explicit photos and videos.
Federal agents served a warrant at Benjamin's home in March of 2020. He was charged last October.
Benjamin was also sentenced to a 10-year supervised release after he completes his prison term, prosecutors said.