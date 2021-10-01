SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of wildfire smoke combined with hot temperatures and vehicle exhaust that are expected to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.
The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as the 90s around the Bay Area, and that hot weather along with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state will likely continue to cause hazy and smoky skies, according to the air district.
The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when smog pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and other health problems.
“Hot fall temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality on Saturday,” air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. “If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents.”
People can find the district's latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.
