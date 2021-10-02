NEWARK (CBS SF) — Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a Newark strong-arm robbery and police chase in a carjacked vehicle while trying to elude capture.
On Sept. 23, officers with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit advised the Newark police that a white Toyota RAV4 recently stolen in a carjacking had been spotted in Newark.
The sheriff’s office reported to police the occupants of the vehicle also were seen committing a strong-armed robbery in the area of Newark Blvd. and Jarvis Ave. Fortunately, the victim of the robbery — a 75-year-old man — did not suffer any serious injuries.
Responding officers located the suspects as they fled the scene and a pursuit ensued. The chase went on to eastbound state Highway 84 and to northbound I-880 before the vehicle pulled into a clutch-de-sac and two of the three suspects fled on foot through some residential backyards.
Police took the driver into custody without further incident. Another suspect was arrested a short time later after police established a perimeter around the area.
The third suspect was not located. Investigators were working on identify him.
The suspects were being held by juvenile authorities, facing several charges.