SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A triple threat of wildfire smoke, hot inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust have compelled air quality officials to extend the current Spare the Air Alert through Sunday.
Smoke from Southern California wildfires is expected to continue creating hazy and smoky skies in the Bay Area, combining with high temperatures and vehicle exhaust to cause unhealthy smog levels. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending its current event through Sunday in response.
Residents can proactively help offset unhealthy smog levels by walking, cycling or taking public transit, air officials said.
“We can all do our part by driving less to reduce smog and improve air quality this weekend,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “If we all drive less, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents.”
People can find the district’s latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs
