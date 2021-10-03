OAKLAND (BCN) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire Sunday morning in East Oakland, fire officials said.
The blaze was reported about 10:30 am. at a two-story home near 79th Avenue and Holly Street, according to an Oakland Fire Department spokesperson.
The fire was under control by 10:43 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
79th & Holly arrival conditions. #oakland #oaklandfire #youroaklandfirefighters pic.twitter.com/xVS1ybDIAy
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 3, 2021
