HERCULES (BCN) — One person died Sunday morning in a three-car collision on Interstate 80 in Hercules, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck was reported at 1:25 a.m., when a Honda Accord rear-ended a Toyota Yaris on westbound I-80, west of State Route 4.
Both cars spun out of control and the Honda was left disabled on the freeway, where it was hit by a Lexus RX350, the CHP said.
The Honda’s driver, the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people inside the Toyota and the driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it or the events leading up to it is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
