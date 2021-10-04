ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — To a chorus of blaring vehicle horns and carrying signs saying ‘Enough Is Enough’, hundreds of health care workers at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch launched a five-day strike early Monday, demanding increased staffing and better working conditions.

Union leaders said some 350 workers would be taking part. Among those gathered outside the hospital was Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe.

“All I care about is the fact that this hospital serves residents of Antioch and particularly the most vulnerable in our community,” he said. “Any type of impasse that creates strikes, disagreements between management and workers, is concerning to me because this is an important life line on our community.”

Sutter health officials issued a statement Monday morning.

“We are disappointed union leaders have chosen to distract from patient care by taking this action, especially at a time when we should be forcing on caring for its community,” the statement read. “The union has proved its disregard for patients and communities by engaging in a strike while refusing to make a good faith effort to reach a deal.”

But employees claimed officials forced their hand.

“We are striking because it is all about patient safety,” said Tom Black, a striking certified nurses assistant.” We are understaffed. We are overwhelmed. It’s just not safe. That’s the reasons we are out here so early. We want to get the message out to make things right for us, for the community, for the patients.”

Jennifer Stone, an emergency room technician at Sutter Delta Medical Center, echoed those sentiments in a news release.

“We’re drowning. There’s just not enough staff,” Jennifer Stone, an emergency room technician at Sutter Delta Medical Center, said in a statement. “We can’t give adequate care. We feel like management is ignoring our concerns and is leaving us to fend for ourselves. We can’t do it all anymore.”