SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Fever was high on Monday after the Giants NL West clinching win against the Padres. Adding to the euphoria, three-time World Series winner and former Giants manager Bruce Bochy came back to Oracle Park for his induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

“On a scale from one to ten, we’re at a 99. It’s been a long time. This city has a lot of energy — a thirst for winning and it’s back,” said Giants fan Jeremy Garwood.

Inside Oracle Park, a day of celebration, not just for the Giants and the postseason, but for five sports legends getting inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The class of inductees includes Olympic Gold Medalist Natalie Coughlin, Super Bowl Champion and 49er Bryant Young, Oakland A’s superstar Rickey Henderson, sailing champion Paul Cayard and retired Giants manager Bruce Bochy.

“This is a very special day for me – like I said, extremely humbled and so, I’m going to enjoy this,” he said.

Bochy says he’s been watching all the games this season and the nerves of his days in the dugout are still there.

“I’ll be honest, there’s times when you know — you got those — I guess I should say adrenaline going. It’s like you’re having a flashback. Even the game yesterday, they’re playing the Padres for a huge game and it reminded me of 2010 — we had to beat the Padres to win the division, so you know there’s been there’s some good memories that have come back to me.”

As for all of those heart-stopping walk-off wins as the team heads into the post-season this Friday, Bochy had this to say:

“A little torture is good for you.”