HAYWARD (BCN) — A young man is dead from gunshots he suffered in a shooting Friday night in Hayward, police said Monday.
Officers responded at 11:05 p.m. to the 22000 block of Foothill Boulevard after someone reported a collision. The report indicated an injured person was in a vehicle and may be suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
Officers located the vehicle facing Foothill Boulevard, south of Hazel Avenue. It had major front-end damage, police said. Inside was a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
He was taken by paramedics to Eden Medical Center where he died. The victim's name was not being released as of Tuesday morning. Police don't know yet if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Anyone with more information about the fatal shooting, the city’s fifth homicide of the year, can call Detective Kell at (510) 293-7176.
