STOCKTON (CBS SF) – Authorities are still seeking a 24-year-old man who allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a woman near Stockton on Monday night and prompted an Amber Alert when he abducted his infant daughter, San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s said D Angelo Dijon Webb is suspected to have stabbed a woman in the 3900 block of East Fremont Street and fled the scene in a 2015 silver Chevrolet Equinox vehicle with California license plate 7KBE022.

Sheriff’s officials believe Webb is armed with a knife and is considered dangerous.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a stabbing and at the scene found a woman with serious injuries. Medics transported her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

After an investigation, authorities determined that a 24-year-old woman and an infant child were missing and were believed to be with Webb.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday for the daughter of the suspect, and less than 90 minutes later, the child was found.

Authorities did not release any information about how the child was found.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the case to call (209) 468-4400.

