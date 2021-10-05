SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After 31 years of covering the daily trials, tribulations and triumphs of those of us who call the San Francisco Bay Area home, veteran KPIX 5 news anchor Ken Bastida has decided it is time to step away, take a deep breath, and enjoy the natural wonders of Northern California.

Along the way, Bastida has seen the tools of the journalistic trade go from Underwood typewriters to cell phones, satellite trucks and the streaming video world.

“I started Aug. 1, 1990,” he said as he prepared for Tuesday’s broadcast. “We didn’t even have computers in the newsroom yet — only typewriters. I remember it clearly. I had the good fortune of working and learning from some really talented people. Remember, I had come over from KCBS Radio and didn’t have a whole lot of experience in TV.”

Bastida’s last broadcast will be at the of the month, wrapping up a wonderous ride.

Along the way, he has been a calming voice in some of the Bay Area’s darkest moments. The heightened fear and anxiety following the attacks of 9/11, the 1991 Oakland Hills Fire, the crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, the 2014 Napa Earthquake and last year’s deadly VTA maintenance yard shooting in San Jose.

“During the Oakland Hills Fire, I got picked up in the chopper and I believe we were the first news aircraft over the scene,” Bastida said. “The flames were unbelievable.”

He’s also been there to chronicle the victories of the human spirit. Covering the paraplegic climber Mark Wellman as he scaled Half Dome.

“Nine days on the rock waiting for him to top out,” he said. “It was surreal.”

While the Giants were preparing for another post-season run at a World Series title, Bastida also fondly recalled covering the team’s 2010, 2012 and 2014 championship seasons.

“The Giants winning the World Series in 2010, being in Texas when the final pitch was thrown, it was crazy,” he said. “And covering the victory parades live in 2010, 2012, 2014. So happy for the city and the Giants fans.”

While there have been numerous awards for excellence along the way, Bastida says it will be the daily interactions with people he will miss the most. But now the time has come to begin a new journey in his life.

“In keeping with a promise I made to my family a few years ago,” he said. “I will be retiring from broadcasting at the end of October. Life is calling.”

There will be dinners with his wife, children and grandchildren to make up for the many missed over the years of delivering the 11 p.m. News.

“And there’s a ranch that needs a full-time tractor driver,” he said. “Needless to say, I will be very busy.”