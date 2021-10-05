SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In case you’ve been counting, it’s been about 575 days since the Warriors played before a full house in San Francisco. All that changes on Wednesday with the preseason opener.

KPIX 5’s Betty Yu got a preview of the brand new food and drink debuting at the arena Tuesday.

The food and beverage team at Chase Center said it has been very busy in the off-season creating new items to suit every palette.

“We want to elevate the food, that same luxury that they can find at a hotel, I want the fans to have that same experience here at the Chase Center,” said Culinary Director Chef Chad Neuman.

The new additions including vegan pastrami sandwiches, chicken and waffles, and a vegan brownie batter milkshake. Fans can also order buttered popcorn flavored ice cream in a vegan blue corn tortilla cone, inspired by Steph Curry’s favorite treat.

Many of the updates are plant-based options, which can be found across all floors and eateries.

To limit touch points, fans can also order everything through the Warriors + Chase Center app.

In total, Chase Center is adding 50 new items, one new eatery called “Room for Dessert,” and a new wine bar called “The Splash Wine Bar.”

The Warriors are also rolling out specialty cocktails, including the Warriors Punch and the Golden 75.

Neuman and pastry chef Bianca Montijo, both from Puerto Rico with fine dining backgrounds, want the menu to reflect the diversity of the Bay Area.

“So for example at Room For Desserts, we’re going to be offering a panini ice cream sandwich and the bread that we’re going to be using is a sweet bread that we eat in the mornings back home,” said Montijo.

For fans looking for classics like hot dogs, Neuman said fans can still find them at Chase Center. But if you’re looking for something extra, of course, there’s also a brand new loaded hot dog with bacon jam.

Neuman’s staff is just as excited as the fans to see the team back in action.

“We missed out a lot during the pandemic and yeah it was you know glad that we’re back in action and Warriors power,” said Korise Jubert, a fan from Oakland.

The Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

“The energy, the crowd, the winning team, Curry, we need all that,” said Dante Thibeaux of San Francisco.