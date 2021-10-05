OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A two-story home near Mills College caught fire Tuesday morning and a woman was found dead in the aftermath, according to a fire battalion chief.
Crews responded at 5:18 a.m. to the fire reported in the 3400 block of Pierson Street, where crews arrived and found the home with flames and smoke coming from it, Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Chris Landry said.
The female victim was found inside the home and was pronounced dead, Landry said. Her name hasn't been released.
The flames spread from the second floor of the building into the attic, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze about an hour after first responding, he said.
Authorities remained at the scene as of shortly after 7 a.m. put out hot spots and to investigate the possible cause of the fire, according to Landry.
