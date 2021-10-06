AUSTIN, Texas (CBS News) — A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday temporarily barred Texas from enforcing the controversial abortion ban that bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
Judge Robert L. Pitman granted a motion brought by the Department of Justice seeking a temporary restraining order as the constitutionality of the law is further litigated in the courts.
“This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” the order reads.