SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — A power outage affecting more than 6,000 PG&E customers in Marin County on Wednesday morning was caused by a bird that flew into electrical equipment, according to the utility.
The power outage spread across parts of San Rafael, San Anselmo, Ross, Fairfax and Kentfield.READ MORE: Theranos Trial: Juror Excused From Elizabeth Holmes Trial Over Religious Beliefs
Utility PIO Karly Hernandez said the outage began around 6:35 a.m. and was impacting 6,249 customers.
“Crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to identify the cause of the outage, make any necessary repairs if needed and restore customers safely,” Hernandez said in an email.READ MORE: Prime Suspect In 1994 Cold Case Murder Of Jenny Lin Dies In Oregon Prison
Local police were warning residents to be aware that traffic signs may not be working. If you come to an intersection and the light is out, officials said, treat it like a four-way stop.
Responding crews restored power to all customers in about three hours and determined a large bird had flown into electrical equipment, PG&E officials later confirmed.MORE NEWS: Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In San Francisco Bayview Crash
No other details about the outage were immediately released by the utility.