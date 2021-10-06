OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that happened near McClymonds High School late Wednesday morning that left at least one person injured.
According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, which is near the front entrance of the school.READ MORE: Sutter Health Reports 99% Worker Compliance With COVID Vaccine Mandate
Arriving officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. There were reports that the injury was the result of a shooting between two vehicles.READ MORE: New State Bill Streamlines Assisted Suicide Approval Process
Police said there were no further details as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was no word on the condition of the shooting victim.MORE NEWS: COVID: Bay Area Health Officials To Make Major Announcement on Mask Mandates
The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.