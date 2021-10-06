SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday.

Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said.

Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate.

“Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those who remain out of compliance on Oct. 15 are subject to termination,” said a Sutter Health spokesperson in an email to KPIX 5. “Sutter has extensively engaged our workforce on both the importance of vaccination and the many ways to comply with the state and Sutter vaccination policies. We’re deeply appreciative of the steps they’ve taken to do so while tirelessly caring for our communities. The vast majority of our caregivers are vaccinated against COVID-19, and we encourage those who aren’t yet vaccinated to follow their lead in supporting the safety of our shared communities.”

On Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente announced more than 2,000 employees who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, while 92% of workers have now been vaccinated. Unvaccinated Kaiser workers have until December 1 to get vaccinated or face termination.

In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.