SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — A person died after being trapped under a bus in front of a winery near Guerneville in Sonoma County late Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The death was reported following a collision shortly before noon in front of Korbel Champagne Cellars on River Road, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
No other details about the case were immediately available.
