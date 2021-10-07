OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gunman riddled a vehicle with bullets on an Oakland Fairfax neighborhood street late Wednesday night, fatally wounding a 15-year-old passenger who became the city’s 109th homicide of the year.

Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of a shooting at 11:28 p.m. in the 5000 block of Bancroft Ave.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene, but the possible victim or victims and the gunman had fled the scene. A short time later, they discovered that a wounded teenage girl had been driven by another person to a local hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the unnamed 15-year-old succumbed to her injuries. Investigators told the East Bay Times, the teen was an Oakland resident but did not release her name.

No information has been released on motive nor on a description of the suspect.

The teen was the latest victim of the year-long surge of violence on Oakland streets. The 109 homicides match the entire total for 2020. In 2019, Oakland had 75 homicides.

“The tragedy of a 15-year-old’s life being extinguished on an Oakland street, epitomizes the violence our city’s residents and police officers are seeing daily,” the Oakland Police Officers Association said in a Thursday morning statement. “Oakland’s hardworking but dwindling ranks of police officers are striving to bring justice to the families of those impacted by homicide, have responded to over 575 shootings so far this year, and recovered almost 1,000 firearms.”