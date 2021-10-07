SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s one of the most heated rivalries in all sports, but the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have never met in the post-season during baseball’s modern era. At least until now.

The chant of “Beat LA” will begin echoing through San Francisco neighborhoods, bars and at Oracle Park Friday night as the Dodgers come north after Chris Taylor ripped a walkoff, two-run homer lifting the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night in a scintillating NL wild-card game.

The two teams engaged in a dramatic season-long race to claim the NL West title. Los Angeles had won the crown eight straight years, but with a win on the final game of the regular season over the San Diego Padres the Giants ended their run.

Both teams enter Friday night’s game with 107 wins — the best records in Major League Baseball. It was the first time two teams in the same division have won 105 or more games.

“One of the great rivalries in sports,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday night’s win. “It’s happening.”

Taylor echoed those sentiments.

“That’s gonna be fun,” he said of the upcoming showdown. “Yeah, two of the best regular-season records of all-time. We’ve been battling all year, so I expect a hard-fought series.”

San Francisco’s young ace Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA) will start for the Giants squaring off against Walker Buehler (16-4, 2.47 ERA). During the regular season, Webb went 3-0 against the Dodgers and gave up just over 1 run a game in those contests.

“To be able to throw the first game for the best team in the league is pretty cool,” Webb said after his bullpen session Wednesday. “I’m super excited for it. I feel an extra confidence when we’re here just ’cause it’s a great place to pitch, first of all, and also the crowd here is great.”

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said he was eager to see Webb on another big stage as this rivalry takes on a new intensity.

“I don’t doubt that there’s some really good adrenaline at play here. This has been an exciting month, two months, three months for Logan on many different levels, including what’s happened in the batter’s box,” Kapler said. “We’ve seen that that confidence can make your body bounce back well.”