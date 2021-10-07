SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A man wanted for multiple felonies has been arrested after police said he stalked and threatened two people in San Mateo last month.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on September 26 police said a Lexus and Mercedes were spotted driving erratically in the parking lot of police headquarters. The two people inside the Lexus went inside the station for assistance, while the Mercedes left the scene.

An investigation determined the suspect, who was driving the Mercedes, pointed a gun at the victims and chased them to the station.

Police said they received a call an hour later from one of the victims, who said the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home and demanded the victim’s backpack. The suspect fled before officers could arrive.

Several hours later, police said the other victim returned to the station, saying the suspect followed her to a parking lot across the street from the police department. He then left the scene.

Police then obtained a $1 million warrant for the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Roberts of San Francisco. Roberts had other outstanding felony warrants, including a warrant for receiving stolen property and felony reckless evading, and another warrant for driving on a suspended license and felony reckless evading.

With the help of officers in Daly City and Broadmoor, police arrested Roberts shortly after he attended a funeral in Daly City on September 30. Police said a search of his vehicle yielded two loaded handguns, one of which did not have a serial number, high-capacity magazines, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and evidence of selling drugs.

Roberts was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, stalking, criminal threats, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.

According to jail records, Roberts is being held without bail. His next scheduled court appearance is on October 26.