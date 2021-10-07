SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose State University president Dr. Mary Papazian announced she would resign at the end of the semester, amid ongoing fallout involving a sexual misconduct scandal in the school’s athletic department.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to step away as president,” Papazian said in a statement Thursday. “I truly love this university and believe this choice will allow the focus to be positively and solely on our talented, diverse, and outstanding campus.”

Papazian became the 30th president at San Jose State in 2016. According to school officials, California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro will meet with campus stakeholders before naming an interim president.

“While professionally and personally difficult, this step demonstrates her commitment to the university moving forward,” Castro said.

Papazian is resigning amid allegations that top school officials covered up allegations of sexual misconduct involving former director of sports medicine Scott Shaw.

The athletic trainer resigned last year amid allegations he inappropriately touched 17 swimmers during physical therapy between 2006 to 2009. He’s also accused of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct after 2017.

Officials were also accused retaliating against whistleblowers. Stephen O’Brien, former deputy director of athletics at San Jose State, filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the university earlier this year.

The outgoing president again apologized to victims said she would continue to cooperate with an ongoing Title IX investigation and investigations involving Shaw.

“This transition does not impact our intention and obligation to understand what occurred and how the university responded at the time,” Papazian said. “I made a promise to our community and to the affected student-athletes and their families, and I plan to honor it. My heart, apologies and prayers continue to be with those student-athletes who suffered a breach of trust during their time at the university.”

The CSU Board of Trustees will launch a national search for a permanent president after an interim replacement for Papazian has been named.