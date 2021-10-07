PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Three women were on the run this week after they robbed a sunglass shop in Petaluma Saturday night, leaving with cash and $46,000 worth of merchandise, police said.
Officers responded to a 7:30 p.m. report of a robbery in the 2200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Petaluma Police Department.
Witnesses told police three Black women entered the store and threatened to harm the employee if the worker did not meet their demands. One of the suspects demanded money from the register while the other two took $46,000 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation was encouraged to contact Officer C. Zaragoza at (707) 778-4372 or czaragoza@cityofpetaluma.org.
