SAN FRANCISCO (AP) –Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Jordan Poole added 28 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco Friday night.
LeBron James scored nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in over 17 minutes, and Russell Westbrook finished with seven rebounds and six turnovers. Carmelo Anthony scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting.
Despite shooting 3 for 14 from 3-point range, Curry was 9 for 10 from 2-point range. Poole shot 10 for 19, including 6 for 13 beyond the arc.
Fifty-six of Golden State’s 97-shot attempts (57.7%) were from beyond the arc.
Dwight Howard had 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field and 7-for-11 sniping from the line for the Lakers.
