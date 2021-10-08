MONTEREY (BCN) — Police in Monterey arrested a man for allegedly starting a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday night.
Cesar Perez, 28, of Monterey, was arrested on suspicion of arson to an inhabited structure, according to police.
On Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., the Monterey Fire Department and police officers responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Hoffman Avenue.
Responding crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-unit structure. Both units were evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the building and extinguish it. Four people were displaced by the fire.
Police said Perez, who lives in the duplex unit where the fire started, lit plastic and tissue paper on fire and then left the residence. The fire then spread throughout the unit before being extinguished by firefighters.
Perez was arrested at the scene when he returned later that night during the investigation, police said.
