PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Petaluma after a Friday night shooting, police said Saturday.
The suspected gunman was identified as Petaluma resident Scott Price. Petaluma police said Price was arrested at his home without incident after he was contacted by the department's crisis response team trained in negotiation and de-escalation tactics.
Police received a report of a gunshot victim at 6:03 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Alta Drive. The caller heard the victim yelling for help and found him in the neighbor's yard with a gunshot wound, police said.
Officers arrived and worked with the fire department to get the victim quickly to the Petaluma Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive.
Price was booked at the Sonoma County Jail. Authorities released no further information about the shooting as it was still under investigation.