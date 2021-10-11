VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An injury accident on westbound I-80 at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo late Monday morning that triggered a severe traffic alert has been cleared, according to CHP.
The accident was initially reported on the bridge at around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Traffic Collision With Injuries on Westbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. Left Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 11, 2021
As of a short time later, CHP said the injury accident had the right and center lanes remain blocked. Two left lanes are open.
At around 11:20 a.m., CHP announced that all lanes had reopened.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 11, 2021
The Crockett Fire Department later posted photos on Twitter of the accident scene.
E78 assisted @VallejoFire with a vehicle accident on the Carquinez Bridge earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/Q3jx922CMv
— CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) October 11, 2021
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.