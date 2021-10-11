CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An injury accident on westbound I-80 at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo late Monday morning that triggered a severe traffic alert has been cleared, according to CHP.

The accident was initially reported on the bridge at around 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.

As of a short time later, CHP said the injury accident had the right and center lanes remain blocked. Two left lanes are open.

At around 11:20 a.m., CHP announced that all lanes had reopened.

The Crockett Fire Department later posted photos on Twitter of the accident scene.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.