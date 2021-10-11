CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:American Canyon, Cal Fire, Fire, Napa County

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — Napa County firefighters are battling a fast-moving grass fire burning in American Canyon on Monday evening, according to fire officials.

The blaze was burning east of Newell Drive, north of American Canyon Road in Napa Count, near two local schools. Smoke from the fire could be observed for miles.

READ MORE: Grieving Father Issues Plea After Pill Laced With Fentanyl Kills Concord High School Teen

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unit tweeted about the so-called Newell Fire at around 6:30 p.m., noting that it was burning on the 4000 block of Newell Drive.

Around 7 p.m., American Canyon Road was shut down due to the fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation warning was issued east of Broadway Street/Highway 29 in American Canyon.

READ MORE: COVID: First Cruise Ship Docked In San Francisco Since Pandemic A Sign Of Hope For Many

People traveling in the area were advised to use caution. Contra Costa Fire and other Bay Area fire agencies are providing mutual aid to keep the fire from getting out of control amid Red Flag Warning conditions.

At about 7:21 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that the fire had grown to approximately 150 acres and was 0% contained.

 

MORE NEWS: Report: Jon Gruden Resigning as Raiders Head Coach in Wake of Offensive Emails

“American Canyon Fire is battling a fast moving wildland fire,” tweeted fire officials in Crockett/Carquinez. “Expect smoke in Crockett.”