Filed Under:East San Jose, Fire, San Jose, San Jose News, Vegetation Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in the East San Jose foothills on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire broke out in the area of Sierra Road and Varner Court.

Cal Fire ground crews and a helicopter were responding to the scene, firefighters said. Additional engines have been requested to defend structures in the area.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire has burned at least 8 acres.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from high winds and low humidity.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.