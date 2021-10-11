SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out in the East San Jose foothills on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the fire broke out in the area of Sierra Road and Varner Court.

Firefighters are at scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Sierra Rd x Varner Ct in the San Jose area. IC requesting 4 additional engines for structure defense. Full @calfireSCU ground response including Copter 106. @SJFD #SierraIC pic.twitter.com/fEnbm7wigD — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 11, 2021

Cal Fire ground crews and a helicopter were responding to the scene, firefighters said. Additional engines have been requested to defend structures in the area.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire has burned at least 8 acres.

#SierraIC [Update] Per CAL FIRE Air Attack 460 out of Hollister, 8 acres in grass, slow rate of spread. Cancelling fixed wing and continuing ground resources. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/36yHhxPnci — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) October 11, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from high winds and low humidity.

This is a breaking story. More details to come.