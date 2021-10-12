STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) — A health official in San Joaquin County reported a downward trend in COVID-19 cases throughout the county during a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

Greg Diederich, director of the county’s Health Care Services Agency, said that as of Monday, the county’s COVID-19 case rate had dropped to 16.1 per 100,000 people compared to the Aug. 24 case rate of 34.8 and the Sept. 27 case rate of 26.7 per 100,000 people.

Diederich said the county’s testing positivity rate for COVID-19 has also decreased. The positivity rate for the county in late August was 8.5, then fell to 5.9 in late September and is at 4.5% as of Monday.

He told the board that the county continues to be at a relatively high rate for COVID-19 testing and the county will soon surpass over 1.5 million tests administered to residents in the county.

In a county COVID-19 data report, updated three days a week, data showed that over 90% of COVID-19-related deaths in September were due to unvaccinated residents.

In an effort to get more people tested, public health officials along with their partnerships will be launching five additional testing sites within the county starting Tuesday.

Information about COVID-19 testing sites and availability can be found on the county’s website..

