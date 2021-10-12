LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — The Giants will head home to Oracle for Game 5 after Tuesday night’s decisive 7-2 loss to Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NLDS Series at Dodger’s Stadium.
The Giants were one win away from their first trip to the NLCS since 2014 after topping the Dodgers in Game 3, thanks to Evan Longoria's amazing solo homer.
On Tuesday, The Dodgers got out front in the first inning and stayed there all night — scoring in the the 1st, 2nd 4th and 5th innings. The Giants got on the board with a pair of groundouts, bringing the score to 5-to-2 in the 6th.
Finally, Will Smith scored a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth bringing the score to 7-to-2.
The winner will face the Atlanta Braves.