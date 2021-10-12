SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a “hostage situation” in San Jose Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office said the incident involving a barricaded suspect was unfolding on the 3000 block of East Hills Drive in the city's Alum Rock neighborhood.
People were being urged to stay away from the area.
Deputies are currently on scene of a barricaded/hostage situation in the 3000 block of East Hills Drive, San Jose.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.