SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a “hostage situation” in San Jose Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the incident involving a barricaded suspect was unfolding on the 3000 block of East Hills Drive in the city’s Alum Rock neighborhood.

People were being urged to stay away from the area.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details about the suspect or hostage situation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.