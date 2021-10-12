OAKLAND (BCN) — U.S. meat exporters are expected to benefit from a renewed shipping route to Asia via the Port of Oakland, port officials said Monday.

Shipping giant Ocean Network Express will bring its PS5 service back to Oakland on Nov. 13, connecting the western U.S. with ports in Tokyo and China, following the end of PS5 service to Oakland in 2019.

Japanese demand for U.S. meat exports is soaring and the new shipping route is expected to help Chinese exporters in Shanghai and Ningbo, too, Oakland port officials said.

Vessel space has been in short supply on both sides of the Pacific.

“This is an important service for our import and export customers,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes in a statement. “And it’s a further sign of the importance that our industry partners place on Oakland.”

Port officials said Oakland has been in the eyes of shipping line officials following the start of the trade boom because Northern California’s economy has been growing and Southern California ports are congested.

Four other shipping lines have brought new service to Oakland in 2021, according to port officials, including Matson and Wan Hai.

Ocean Network Express is the world’s sixth-largest container carrier. It is Japanese-owned and Singapore-based.

