OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — Oakland’s inaugural Redistricting Commission is inviting public comment on new proposed City Council and school board district boundaries.

The commission is holding meetings on Wednesday as well as Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 — all at 6 p.m. — to receive comment on the proposed districts.

Following the release of 2020 U.S. Census data, the city has proposed four draft maps on its website for review and is also inviting residents to propose their own map via an online tool.

Oakland voters in 2014 approved a ballot measure to create the Redistricting Commission, which is comprised of 13 voting members and two alternates. The commission has until Dec. 31 to approve final district maps.

“This is the first time in Oakland’s history that community-led redistricting is taking place, so community outreach and input is critical to make sure all Oaklanders are represented,” Commission chair Lilibeth Gangas said in a statement. “These draft district maps are intended to start the conversation on what the new boundaries can look like in Oakland.”

The proposed maps, the online tool for people to draw their own maps, and more information about the redistricting effort in Oakland can be found at https://www.oaklandca.gov/topics/district-map-proposals.

